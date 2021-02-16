At least 3 dead, 10 injured after tornado hits Brunswick County overnight, officials say

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) – At least three people are dead and 10 injured following a tornado that touched down in Brunswick County near Ocean Isle Beach overnight, county authorities said.

Power lines are down and many homes are damaged, especially in the Ocean Ridge Plantation area, after a tornado hit the south end of Brunswick County overnight, according to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Brunswick County Emergency Services, including multiple fire and law enforcement agencies, are on scene assessing damages and working to clear debris from roads, authorities said.

Tornado damage in Brunswick County (Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook)

Tornado damage in Brunswick County (Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook)

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the tornado that hit the south end of Brunswick County early this morning,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. Officials called the damage to homes in the Ocean Ridge Plantation area “devastating.”

Brunswick County Emergency Management Director Ed Conrow said at a Tuesday morning press conference that they can confirm at least three people were killed and 10 were injured. That count does not appear to be final.

According to the Wilmington Fire Department, both the Regional Response Team and Search and Rescue Team have been requested and deployed by State Emergency Management to respond to the area to assist with locating missing persons after the tornado hit.

You can watch Brunswick County’s 4:30 a.m. press conference below. Note: the audio is difficult to hear due to “the sound of the generator and wind,” the sheriff’s office said.

Officials are scheduled to hold another press conference around noon.

