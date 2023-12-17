RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As a major storm system is moving into North Carolina on Sunday, a tornado watch was issued for the eastern part of the state and the coast, according to the National Weather Service.

Already, the Outer Banks and other coastal areas are under a coastal flood warning, a high wind warning and a high surf advisory.

National Weather Service map showing the tornado watch area.

Up to 60 mph wind gusts are forecast at Ocracoke and 20-foot waves are expected to break in the surf in the Outer Banks. Meanwhile, up to 6 feet of flooding is possible along the sounds, Inner Banks, and rivers.

The tornado watch Sunday lasts until 8 p.m., the weather service said. The watch area is from near Kill Devil Hills and south through Morehead City, Wilmington, and to the South Carolina line.

“A few tornadoes and a couple of intense tornadoes (are) possible,” forecasters said in the watch.

Scattered damaging wind gusts to 65 mph are also possible, according to the National Weather Service.

Officials warned that several areas of N.C. 12 could be flooded and covered by ocean waves.

They warned against travel Sunday and Monday morning in several “vulnerable” areas:

Ocracoke Island — along a 2-mile stretch of highway south of off-road vehicle ramp 59

Southern Hatteras Island — between the villages of Hatteras and Frisco

Central Hatteras Island — along the northern boundary of Buxton and along Ocean View Drive in Avon

North Hatteras Island — along N.C. 12, old N.C. 12 and several side streets in northern Rodanthe, and between the Pea Island Visitor Center and Basnight Bridge.

Weather forecasters said the potential for locally damaging winds and a couple of tornadoes will gradually increase this afternoon and into this evening.

The following counties are included in the tornado watch: Beaufort, Brunswick, Carteret, Columbus, Craven, Dare, Duplin, Hyde, Jones, Lenoir, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico, Pender, Tyrrell and Washington.

Atlantic Beach Sunday afternoon. WNCT photo

Later, intense thunderstorms are expected to shift north-northeastward across the North Carolina Coastal Plain and Outer Banks area.

A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.