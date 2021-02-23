Touchless gas payment pilot system being tested in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina is taking part in a touchless payment pilot program involving NC Quick Pass users, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said.

The E-ZPass pilot program centers around “PaybyCar” technology.

NC Quick Pass customers can opt in to participate which would allow them to pay for gas at participating locations without using a credit card at the pump at certain gas stations.

“North Carolina has a strong track record for testing and proving advancements in transportation technology,” said J.J. Eden, Executive Director of the NC Turnpike Authority. “NCTA is pleased to support our partners at E-ZPass.”

The purchases will be charged to the customer’s payment card used when enrolling and not the customer’s toll account.

For more information on the pilot program or how to participate visit mypaybycar.com​.