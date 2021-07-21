Touring national memorial passing through NC towns honors fallen officers

CONCORD, N.C. (WJZY) – A national memorial effort made its way to Concord and Mount Holly on Tuesday to honor two officers killed in the line of duty last year.

The 2020 End of Watch Ride to Remember is an 84-day caravan across the country, visiting 194 departments of 339 officers killed in the line of duty.

On Tuesday, it stopped in North Carolina to honor Mount Holly Police Officer Tyler Herndon who was killed in December 2020, and Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping, who was killed five days later.







The 41-foot trailer picturing each fallen officer is escorted by at least six motorcycle riders. With each stop, the families and survivors of the fallen officers are given a chance to sign a banner and see the memorial.

“I think any family would feel alone. In any family when you have a loss, there’s a piece of your heart taken out. In this case, it’s a piece of heart taken out for unnecessary reasons at times,” said Beyond the Call of Duty founder Jagrut Shah. “I think it’s really important that departments across the nation know that their loss is being felt across the nation, and not just in cities or their counties, or their states.”

This year’s ride is a 22,300 mile journey, but Shah said there’s one reason they won’t stop.

“We all get to rest afterwards. We’re still here. The 339 aren’t,” he said.

The 2020 tour started on May 28 and is scheduled to go until Aug. 19. This is the group’s second year traveling the nation.