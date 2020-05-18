Tourists at just-reopened Outer Banks enjoy a day before Tropical Storm Arthur

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) — Maybe this was the unofficial beginning of the summer beach season.

There were many people out at the beach on the Outer Banks on Sunday doing all kinds of things — boogie boarding, trying to surf, playing corn hole.

A lot of people were out just having a good time, and not necessarily social distancing, however, Tropical Storm Arthur is on the way.

And there’s also a warning from local county officials to stay out of the water, because of the risk of rip currents.

But there were several people in the water on Sunday. The pier store was closed and no one was allowed out onto Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head.

Forecasters are looking for the storm to come in maybe the middle of the morning Monday and then throughout the middle of tomorrow — but it may just stay out to sea.

As far as local services, garbage pick up in some of the local towns is suspended for Monday.

