Town employees find body in river in Pembroke, sheriff’s office says

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WNCN) – Town employees found a body in a river Tuesday morning in Pembroke, according to a news release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the 8200 block of Deep Branch Road just before 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. The body was located near railroad tracks by Town of Pembroke employees, the release said.

The sheriff’s office’s homicide division is investigating the death. The body will be taken to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death and to identify the person, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.