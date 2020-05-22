Breaking News
FBI director orders internal review of Flynn investigation

Town near NC coast is fastest growing in state

North Carolina news

by: WECT

Posted: / Updated:

WECT image

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) – Leland is the fastest growing town in North Carolina, according to numbers released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau.

From April 1, 2010, to July 1, 2019, Leland’s population has jumped from 13,614 to 23,544, an approximate increase of 73 percent.

Leland also ranks as the 12th in the county among fastest growing cities and towns.

“While this is exciting news, these numbers don’t surprise me one bit,” said Leland Mayor Brenda Bozeman. “The Town has experienced a continued increase in population, particularly in recent years, as more people from across the state and the country discover all we have to offer in terms of lifestyle, amenities, and job and business opportunities, not to mention our proximity to area beaches and larger cities like Wilmington and Myrtle Beach.”

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories