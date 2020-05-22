Town near NC coast is fastest growing in state

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) – Leland is the fastest growing town in North Carolina, according to numbers released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau.

From April 1, 2010, to July 1, 2019, Leland’s population has jumped from 13,614 to 23,544, an approximate increase of 73 percent.

Leland also ranks as the 12th in the county among fastest growing cities and towns.

“While this is exciting news, these numbers don’t surprise me one bit,” said Leland Mayor Brenda Bozeman. “The Town has experienced a continued increase in population, particularly in recent years, as more people from across the state and the country discover all we have to offer in terms of lifestyle, amenities, and job and business opportunities, not to mention our proximity to area beaches and larger cities like Wilmington and Myrtle Beach.”

