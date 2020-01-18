Track coach remembers NC teen killed in hit-and-run as star athlete

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – When Tylek Bordeaux is laid to rest Saturday, he’ll be remembered as a fun-loving spirit and talented athlete who helped the Pender High School track team win a state championship.

His coach and teammates say Bordeaux was a champion on and off the track.

He was part of the men’s 4×100 relay team that broke the school record during the 2018 state championship.

“On the track and as a person, he’s a champion, really and truly,” said Lavell Henry, who ran in the relay alongside his twin brother Markhel. “It was a blessing to know him. It was a blessing to accomplish the things that we did with him and me personally I still can’t believe he’s gone and I know he’s in a better place and for the rest of us still down here, we know we have to live through him and just continue to take it day by day.”

Bordeaux died after being struck by a vehicle from behind while he walked along Highway 421 on Jan. 9.

“I want everybody to know that he was a lovable guy. He was just in the wrong place at the wrong time, and we put it in God’s hands and hope for the best. You know, he was loved at this school. He was loved by me,” Coach Johnny Bowman said.

Markhel Henry said Bordeaux was always the life of the party.

“Tylek was a very energetic person,” he said. “He was always fun to be around and he was always dancing and he was always the life, wherever we were.”

The Henrys say their relay team would not have won the state championship without Tylek.

“Honestly it was his pure talent on the track and just the connection that we all had as a relay team,” said Lavell Henry.

Bowman said he was well known for his athleticism.

“If you ask anybody about Tylek, Tylek is probably one of the better athletes that came through Pender High,” Bowman said. “This kid is going to be missed. I’m not going to even lie, he’s going to be missed, he’s definitely going to be missed.”

Deanglo Williams is charged in his death for felony hit and run, failure to give aid to an injured person, and driving with a revoked license.

Bordeaux’s funeral service is being held in the Pender High School gym Saturday, where he graduated last May. It’s the same gym where a banner still hangs, bearing his name declaring the team state champions.

