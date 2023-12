LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash Thursday morning involving a tractor-trailer shut down I-95 North for several hours, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

At 3:29 a.m., the North Carolina Highway Patrol said they were called to the crash in Robeson County at Exit 17 near Lumberton.

They said no one was hurt in the crash.

NCDOT said traffic was diverted onto the exit and back onto I-95.

They said the road was expected to open by 6:30 a.m.