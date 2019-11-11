Tractor-trailer driver charged after NC bus crash injures 12 students

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A tractor-trailer driver was charged after a dozen students were taken to the hospital following a school bus crash last week.

According to Stanly County Schools, West Stanly High School/Middle School bus 80 was involved in a crash on N.C. 24/27 while making a routine bus stop near Converse Road.

The school bus was carrying 25 students when it was hit Thursday morning.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says a tractor-trailer failed to slow down and crashed into a pick-up truck before striking the stopped school bus.

The tractor-trailer driver was charged with reckless driving, according to reporter Anne Marie Hagerty.

Four students were taken to the hospital by an ambulance and eight other students were brought to the hospital by a parent or guardian, troopers say. Three students have since been discharged.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital with a broken leg.

One father he saw a child with a neck brace on and another put on a stretcher. He said the bus was almost entirely full and at least one kid has a bad back injury.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol also released new photos of the crash scene.

