CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A tractor-trailer hauling beef and produce was fully engulfed in flames on northbound Interstate 77 near the John Belk Freeway in Uptown Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Images from the scene showed a massive fire near an overpass.

(photo courtesy of the Charlotte Fire Department)

(NCDOT)

The incident started near Exit 9 for I-277/John Belk Freeway just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Medic said one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Charlotte Fire officials said 34 firefighters got the blaze under control in 22 minutes.

NCDOT said the roadway was expected to be impacted until around 4:30 p.m. Transportation officials said a crew was inspecting the damage to the roadway. No damage was done to the overpass, NCDOT reported.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area. Tryon Street and Billy Graham Parkway are available as alternate routes.