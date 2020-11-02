Jaquan Cortez Jackson in a photo from the New Hanover County Jail.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Investigators with the Wilmington Police Department said a deadly shooting late Halloween night was the result of a verbal altercation that became violent following a traffic crash.

The shooting happened in the 3600 block of Wrightsville Avenue just before midnight. Wilmington police say officers were in the area investigating a noise complaint when they heard gunfire and rushed to the scene.

When police arrived, they saw a vehicle speeding away and performed life-saving measures on the victim, identified as 23-year-old Carly Rae Baron, who later died at the hospital.

Officers chased and eventually detained the suspect, 21-year-old Jaquan Cortez Jackson, who was charged with second-degree murder. He’s being held at the New Hanover County Jail under a $750,000 secured bond.

Police say Jackson was arguing with a group of people after the traffic crash and fired a gun during the dispute.

“At this time, we do not believe the parties knew each other prior to this incident,” a spokeswoman for the Wilmington Police Department said in a statement Monday afternoon. “We extend our deepest sympathies to anyone impacted by this shooting. Our thoughts are with you during this difficult time.”

Baron enrolled at UNCW student over the summer as a transfer student. A spokesperson with the university said the university mourns the loss of Baron. She was a junior pre-Communication Studies major.

