Scene of accident involving pedestrian and train in Greensboro (WGHP)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating after what officers described as an “accident involving a pedestrian and a train.”

At 11:40 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the report on Franklin Boulevard, near Burlington Road.

Amtrak said Piedmont Train 75 was traveling from Raleigh to Charlotte when it hit a person who was trespassing on the track.

Police have not released any information on the victim’s identity or condition, but Amtrak was able to confirm that no passengers or crew members on Train 75 were injured.

No word on the circumstances leading to the accident.

Franklin Boulevard was closed in both directions. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

At about 1:10 p.m., Amtrak announced that Piedmont Trains 74 and 75 were stopped at the Greensboro station due to a “trespasser incident.” As of 1:55 p.m., Train 74 was running again, though about an hour and 20 minutes late. Train 75 was still halted as of 2:19 p.m.