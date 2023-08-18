RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Trash on the side of North Carolina highways is a costly problem. The North Carolina Department of Transportation is hoping to get your help, asking for volunteers to register for its 2023 Fall Litter Sweep, which runs from Sept. 16-30.

Some items along the side of highways like water bottles are small, others like mattresses are tough to miss– and all of it adds up.

“I’m frustrated at how that got there, that people are littering,” said Anna Grey Lassiter.

She said its not just bad for the environment, or an eyesore, sometimes it’s down-right dangerous. And it’s a situation she’s found herself in.

“I just called the Department of Transportation, I think it was like a rolled-up mattress at one point and it was raining that day, so I’m not sure how long it had been there, but it was a hazard,” said Lassiter.

Just how much trash is out there?

According to NCDOT, more than 11.5 million pounds of trash were collected statewide last year, which cost more than $22 million.

After hearing that Korey Jackson said this:

“Makes me more conscious of it, you know what I mean,” said Jackson. “Probably just make it a little bit easier just throwing stuff away. We can save a little bit of money you know.”

The NCDOT website states the millions spent on litter management could be used to fix potholes, build bridges and improve transportation.

Those interested in becoming involved with 2023 Fall Litter Sweep can click here. NCDOT also does a Spring Litter Sweep.

People can also report those who litter on the road through the Swat-A-Litterbug program. Drivers won’t get a fine, but will receive a letter in the mail about littering.