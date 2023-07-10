RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – Travel between the Raleigh and Charlotte just got easier. Amtrak announced it was increasing the number of trips between the two major cities to accommodate for demand.

With the addition of two new trips starting Monday, the Piedmont and Carolinian trains now offer a total of 10 daily trips between Raleigh, Charlotte, and points in between which include Cary and Durham. The train services now include a new 1 p.m. departure from Raleigh and a new 5:30 p.m. departure from Charlotte.

Launched in 1995, the Piedmont’s services about 300,000 passengers a year, according to Amtrak.

“North Carolina is making substantial investments to expand and improve passenger rail,”

Amtrak President Roger Harris said. “It is a pleasure to partner with North Carolina to bring train service to the region and an honor customers trust us for a vital and sustainable way to travel.”

NCDOT reported its highest ridership on record in 2022.

“The increase in ridership in 2022 and the beginning of 2023 shows that people love NC By Train and want more,” said Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette. “We’re happy to provide our customers with more trains and new schedule options.”

The announcement of the added lines also comes with a 50 percent off promotion for the remainder of the month. NC By Train is offering 50 percent off regular adult fare tickets on all Piedmont and Carolinian routes in North Carolina though the end of July. Use the promo code V854 when purchasing your ticket online to take advantage of the discount.