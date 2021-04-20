Trial date set for NC suspect in 3-year-old girl’s murder

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A trial date has been set for the suspect in the murder of 3-year-old Mariah Woods in 2017.
A judge has set the start of the trial for Nov. 8, 2021.
Adolphus Earl Kimrey was in Onslow County Superior Court Tuesday for the hearing. The State was represented by Chief Assistant District Attorney Michael Maultsby and District Attorney Ernest Lee.
The defendant is represented by Walter H. Paramore, III and Brooke Mangum.
According to an autopsy report said Mariah’s cause of death was chloroform toxicity.
Background Information on the case:
- The case captivated the nation, and more than 700 volunteers searched for the missing three-year-old.
- On December 2, 2017 authorities held a news conference to announce the discovery of a body, who they believed to be Mariah, in a Pender County creek.
- On December 5, 2017 authorities confirmed the body was Mariah’s.
- On January 24, 2018 authorities charged her mother’s boyfriend, Earl Kimrey, with her murder.