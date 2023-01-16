RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — People across the Triangle are honoring late civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his message of unity and equal rights on this MLK Day.

The MLK Memorial March is one of the biggest events in the area. The Triangle MLK Committee says it will start outside the state capitol building Monday at 11 a.m.

The committee is also hosting the “Triangle MLK Interfaith Prayer Breakfast”, which starts at 7 a.m. at the Sheraton Hotel in Durham. For more details on those events, click here.

Several communities are also taking on community service projects for the MLK Day of Service. Apex is hosting a day of service event at Apex First Baptist Church from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. To sign up, click here.

The Town of Cary is also hosting day of service events coinciding with its “Dreamfest” weekend activities. The town has a webpage with a list of those events.