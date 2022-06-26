Alicia A. Monahan in a photo from Chesterfield County Fire and EMS in Virginia.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tributes are continuing to pour in after a Virginia firefighter and mother of two died while teaching a swift water rescue course in the North Carolina mountains over the weekend.

A firefighter charitable group also shared how others can help the two children of Alicia Monahan, who was an 11-year firefighter with Chesterfield County Fire and EMS in Virginia.

Monahan died Saturday after she “suffered a catastrophic accident” while teaching students during a swift water rescue course.

The incident happened along the Nantahala River in Macon County, according to WSLS.

Monahan, 41, was also a trainer of search and rescue dogs.

A Raeford, North Carolina-based K-9 training service who had worked with Monahan said she was “a good friend.”

“Her personality, focus, and drive were unmatched. She was the epitome of living life to its fullest whether it was training search and rescue dogs, teaching outdoor survival skills,” officials with Kranenburg Kennels Kctc of Raeford wrote about Monahan.

Monahan had trained and rehabilitated dogs, according to the Raeford company.

“There was nobody who squeezed more out of life than Alicia. We will miss her dearly,” Kranenburg Kennels wrote.

The Chesterfield Professional Fire Fighters Association also announced how people can help Monahan’s two teenage sons.

Donations can be made directly on the Chesterfield Professional Firefighters Charitable Foundation website at cpffcf.org, or checks can be mailed to Chesterfield Professional Firefighters Charitable Foundation, P. O. Box 812, Chesterfield, Virginia 23832. Please write in the special instructions section, “Alicia Monahan.”

“One hundred percent of these donations will go directly to the benefit of her sons,” the group wrote.