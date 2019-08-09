Trooper seriously injured in Charlotte crash moved to Atlanta rehab center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Highway Patrol said a trooper seriously injured in a July 22 collision has received “overwhelming support” in his recovery.

Trooper Chris Wooten, who was on a motorcycle at the time, was involved in a collision near the intersection of Tuckaseegee and Edgewood roads.

Wooten was trying to stop a vehicle when he collided with a second vehicle. The first vehicle that he was trying to pull over kept going and did not remain at the scene.

14-year Highway Patrol veteran Chris Wooten

On July 26, troopers gave an update on Wooten’s status, stating “with a heavy heart” that he had suffered significant spinal cord trauma during the crash and would be paralyzed from the neck down.

On Thursday, Wooten was transported from Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte to Shepherd Rehabilitation Center in Atlanta, the Highway Patrol said.

Members of the Highway Patrol’s Motor Unit escorted Wooten to the airport where he was placed in a medically-equipped aircraft.

When Wooten and his family arrived in Atlanta, the Georgia State Patrol’s Motor Unit were waiting to escort the Wooten’s to their “new place of hope.”

“The overwhelming amount of support offered by our law enforcement partners, medical staff, other first responders and the public is unmatched and truly expresses the appreciation for Chris’ law enforcement service,” said Colonel Glenn McNeill Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol. “I want to personally thank every person who has assisted the Wooten family thus far as I know they are extremely grateful.”

For those wishing to offer assistance to the Wooten family, an account under Christopher and Sharon Wooten Special Account has been established at the NC State Employees Credit Union.

Those wishing to make a donation can do so by visiting any NCSECU branch.

In addition to this account, a GoFundMe account has been created.

