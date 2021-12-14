NC trooper shot following chase in Yancey County

BURNSVILLE, N.C. (WSPA/WNCN) – A North Carolina state trooper was shot in Yancey County following a chase Tuesday afternoon.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the chase started in Mitchell County and ended around 4:25 p.m. in Yancey County. The shooting occurred as the trooper was preparing to deploy a “tire deflation device” near U.S. 19 and Newdale Church Road.

Multiple business owners told sister station WSPA there was a large police presence on Newdale Church Road in Burnsville.

The injured trooper was later identified as Kevin E. Glenn. He is a nine-year veteran assigned to Mitchell County. He was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

One witness said they could hear gunshots along the road.

NCSHP said the trooper is conscious and talking and is waiting to be airlifted to an area hospital.

This story will be updated as more information is released.