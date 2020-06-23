Troopers identify 4 NC teens killed in crash on I-40

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Four teenagers are dead after a crash on Interstate 40/85 in Guilford County, according to Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened at 6:27 p.m. Monday near mile marker 138.

Troopers say 16-year-old Maurice Darnell Williams was driving north in a 2004 Honda passenger car when he lost control, drove off the road to the right and hit a tree.

Williams, 15-year-old Justin Lionel Trevon, of Burlington, 16-year-old Sequoyah Delaney II, of Greensboro, and 16-year-old Javon Johnson, of Greensboro, were killed.

Troopers say 15-year-old Azaiah L. Howard, of Whitsett, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Highway patrol believes speeding and not wearing a seat belt were the primary contributing factors.