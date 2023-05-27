WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Traffic is being rerouted on Peters Creek Parkway due to a truck hitting a bridge on Friday, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

The truck hit the West Clemmonsville Road bridge causing both directions of traffic in the 3100 and 3200 blocks of Peters Creek Parkway to be rerouted.

Concrete could be seen torn off the bottom of the bridge and steel rods were also seen extending from the area that was hit.

The damage to the bridge was being assessed by the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

WGHP photo of the damage to the bridge.

Barricades are in place, and drivers are being advised to avoid traveling through the area of the crash.

Westbound Clemmosville Road traffic will be diverted to northbound Peters Creek Parkway. The left turn signal at Southpark Boulevard will have an extended green light to allow for traffic to make a U-turn.

Eastbound Clemmonsville Road traffic will be diverted to southbound Peters Creek Parkway. The left turn light at Bridgeton Road will have an extended green light as well.

Southbound Peters Creek Parkway will be closed until Friday, June 2.

Traffic will be diverted onto the Clemmosville Road offramp through the traffic circle and back onto Peters Creek Parkway southbound.

There is no word about the condition of anyone involved in the crash.