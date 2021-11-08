Truck spills wine on NC highway during crash

North Carolina news

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Courtesy of Chad Tucker

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A busy stretch of road in Winston-Salem was closed Monday after a truck spilled its load of wine during a crash.

The Department of Transportation is reporting that US-421 is closed near the Peters Creek Parkway/Highway 150 exit.

This closure is expected to last some time.

Wine cases and bottles are broken in the roadway, visible in the pictures tweeted by the Winston-Salem Police Department.

A tractor-trailer overturned in the roadway and crews are working to clean it up.

Avoid the area for the time being, but authorities are estimating the roadway will be closed until 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories