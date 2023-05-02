RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Former president Donald Trump and current North Carolina Lt. Governor Mark Robinson maintain a wide lead in the 2024 Republican primary. This is according to polling by the John Locke Foundation and Civitas.

Of likely GOP primary voters in the state, 55% said they would cast a vote for Trump if the presidential primary were held today.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is Trump’s closest competitor. But there is a wide gap between the two as 22% of likely voters said they favor DeSantis. Coming in at 4th and 5th place are Vice President Mike Pence at 8% and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley at 5%.

Donald Trump’s lead comes from the support of voters who are 18-34 years old and those 65 and older. The poll found support dropping significantly in voters who are 35 to 64 years old.

In the Republican primary race for North Carolina governor, current Lt. Governor Mark Robinson leads with 43% of the vote. Comparatively, 9% of likely voters threw their support behind former Congressman Mark Walker with 8% supporting State Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. Additionally, 4% said they’d vote for State Treasurer Dale Folwell.

There is work to do for all candidates as 42% of women and 31% of men who plan to vote in the primary are undecided.

“Mark Robinson’s lead in the gubernatorial race is roughly correlative with his strong name recognition and favorability among likely GOP primary voters,” said John Locke Foundation President Donald Bryson. “However, with over a third of voters still undecided, there is still time for other candidates to make their case to voters over the next ten months.”