Trump: Gov. Cooper still in ‘shutdown mood,’ unable to guarantee full attendance at RNC in Charlotte this August

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY/WNCN) – President Donald Trump addressed the ongoing issue of the Republican National Convention being held in Charlotte this August amid coronavirus concerns.

In a slew of tweets Monday morning, the President expressed his frustration with Gov. Roy Cooper.

“I love the Great State of North Carolina, so much so that I insisted on having the Republican National Convention in Charlotte at the end of August,” President Trump tweeted. “Unfortunately, Democrat Governor Roy Cooper is still in Shutdown mood & unable to guarantee that by August we will be allowed full attendance in the Arena.”

Trump said “thousands of enthusiastic Republicans and others” must immediately be given an answer by Cooper as to whether or not the space will be allowed to be fully occupied.

“If not, we will be reluctantly forced to find, with all of the jobs and economic development it brings, another Republican National Convention site. This is not something I want to do. Thank you, and I LOVE the people of North Carolina!” Trump said.

Cooper’s office said in a statement Monday that North Carolina’s health officials “are working with the RNC and will review its plans as they make decisions about how to hold the convention in Charlotte. North Carolina is relying on data and science to protect our state’s public health and safety.”

