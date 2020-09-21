Trump includes NC in offshore oil drilling moratorium

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – President Donald Trump has included North Carolina in a moratorium that will ban offshore oil and gas drilling in the Atlantic Ocean for at least the next ten years, Sen. Thom Tillis announced on Monday.

Thank you, President @realDonaldTrump for granting my request for North Carolina to be part of the offshore drilling moratorium, withdrawing new leasing for offshore oil and gas developments for the next 12 years, and listening to the concerns of North Carolinians on the coast. pic.twitter.com/TRfFTt9smP — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) September 21, 2020

Earlier this month, Trump announced that he had extended the moratorium to include Florida, South Carolina, and Georgia, but did not include North Carolina in the original executive order.

This led to Gov. Roy Cooper writing a letter to the Trump administration last week, urging for North Carolina’s inclusion.

After speaking with Trump on Monday, Tillis said he was informed that North Carolina would be added to the moratorium, which runs from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2032.

“Over the last several years, I have listened to mayors and elected officials from Brunswick to Currituck County and have been adamant that any decision on new energy production off North Carolina’s coast should be made with the input of our local communities. Following the announcement of an offshore drilling moratorium, I urged President Trump to include North Carolina,” Tillis stated in a news release about the decision.

Tillis also thanked Trump for “listening to the concerns of North Carolinians on the coast.”

At least 45 communities have adopted formal resolutions opposing the expansion of drilling off the North Carolina coast.

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.