Trump rally attendees require medical attention after reportedly passing out

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- There were reports of people passing out at President Donald Trump’s rally in Gastonia Wednesday evening.

FOX 46 was able to confirm from inside the event that some individuals required medical attention after fainting.

Thousands were in attendance at the event at the Gaston Municipal Airport. The gates opened at 4 p.m. and supporters flooded in, packing the space.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has advised that people joining a mass gatheirng such as a Trump rally get tested for COVID-19.

Dozens of North Carolina physicians recently sent a letter to Trump’s campaign urging the president to cancel his rallies for health reasons.

No additional information has been provided concerning how many people reportedly passed out or what their current conditions are.