Trump to hold campaign rally in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – President Donald Trump’s campaign rally will be coming through North Carolina on July 17, according to his official website.

The rally will be held at 7 p.m. at Minges Coliseum on East Carolina University’s campus, the website said. Trump visited Greenville during the last election cycle. He held a rally at the Greenville Convention Center on Sept. 6, 2016.

Its timing is just hours after special counsel Robert Mueller’s congressional testimony. It will likely be the first time Trump speaks publically after the testimony about Russian election meddling.

Mueller agreed to testify only after receiving a subpoena.

Click here to register for tickets for the rally.

More from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now