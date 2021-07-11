‘Turn yourself in’: Final suspect wanted in NC drive-by shooting that killed 8-year-old girl, injured 2 other kids

STATESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Statesville Police are still looking for a sixth person in the murder of 8-year old Ah’Miyahh Howell during a drive-by.

Meanwhile, the community is urging the suspect to turn himself in.

Memories of Ah’Miyahh live on in people like Minister Mattie Rice. She’s sad to hear about the little girl’s death and hopes balloons from neighbors will bring awareness to stop the violence and the community some healing.

“She has literally changed the dynamics in this city,” Rice said. “One 8-year-old. She’s gone on to be with the lord. She’s okay. But the bible says what about those that remain?”

So far police have arrested five people including three 17-year-olds in connection to Ah’Miyahh’s death. Video shows two cars speeding past her home on Wilson Lee Boulevard and opening fire last week. Ah’Miyahh was in the front yard playing with her cousin.

He was hit by a bullet and survived. And a third child, a 10-year-old, was injured but is expected to be recover.

“Everybody knew about this baby dying. But thank god, people can now heal. And the only way this community is going to heal, we got to heal together.”

Authorities are still on the hunt for 19-year-old Donnell Ellison who they say is armed and dangerous. Since the shooting, the community has come together to celebrate Ah’Mayahh’s life and the people she touched. Meantime, the search continues.

“If you are guilty, come in, turn yourself in. Because that’s going to be the best time for you.” Rice said.

“They don’t have to hunt you down. I pray for the family of these children.”

Neighbors came together Saturday and hosted a Unity in the Community event and released balloons in memory of Ah’Miyahh. Anyone with information about Donnell Ellison’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.