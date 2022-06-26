Current photo of STAR Center, prior to renovations that will occur this summer (photo: North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources)

MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) — Guests at the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island will soon see changes to the turtle care facility.

Aquarium officials say the Sea Turtle Assistance and Rehabilitation (STAR) Center will soon undergo renovations to help provide enhanced care to turtles.

The 3,000-square-foot facility is getting bigger pools, as well as upgrades to vital life support and maintenance systems. Changes will also allow the center to take care of more turtles.

During the changes, the public area of the STAR Center might not be open and no turtles will be on display.

Officials say construction will take place throughout the summer in hopes of being completed by the center’s busy fall season. That is when many turtles in and around the Outer Banks experience cold-stun.

The renovations are being funded by a grant from the Arthur L. and Elaine V. Johnson Foundation.