LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WJZY) — Twelve students are facing charges after a senior prank at North Lincoln High School.

The incident happened on May 22. According to authorities, students ransacked many classrooms and painted vulgar things on the walls.

School officials say they previously warned students to stay out of the school building during the “customary event” and that criminal activity would not be allowed under the guise of a “prank.”

Twelve students were identified and charged, officials say. The adults charged are

Quinton Cook- misdemeanor first degree trespassing. Cook will appear in court on June 16.

Seth Patrick- misdemeanor first degree trespassing. Patrick will appear in court on June 16.

Skyler Sifford- misdemeanor first degree trespassing. Sifford will appear in court on June 16.

Jaiden Sellers- misdemeanor first degree trespassing. Sellers will appear in court on June 16.

Gage Servoss- misdemeanor first degree trespassing. Servoss will appear in court June 16.

Alexander Jones- misdemeanor first degree trespassing. Jones will appear in court June 16.

Luke Walker- misdemeanor first degree trespassing. Walker will appear in court June 16.

Jacob Smith- misdemeanor first degree trespassing. Smith will appear in court June 16.

This investigation is still ongoing and additional charges may be forthcoming.