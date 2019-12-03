Twins under 16 killed in NC crash at high rate of speed, officials say

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WBTV) – A fatal wreck in Indian Trail off of US 74 left two brothers dead and another driver hospitalized on Wednesday evening.

The crash happened after two vehicles driving at high rates of speed collided near Unionville and Indian Trail Road.

The collision caused the driver of a car in the left lane to cross the median and go into oncoming traffic where it was hit by a U-Haul truck.

The passenger in the car crossing lanes was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver was taken to the hospital where he died the following morning.

The driver of the U-Haul was unharmed and the driver of the other vehicle was transported to the hospital but is expected to recover.

As the victims were under the age of 16, no further information has been released at this time.

