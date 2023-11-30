RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There has been at least one flu death per week in North Carolina since mid-October.

In the past week, from Nov. 19-25, an additional two adult flu deaths were confirmed by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The first flu death of the season was reported in an adult in western N.C. during the third week of October. Also in the western part of the state was the first and only pediatric flu death so far in 2023. Health officials said the child died from complications associated with a flu infection during the week of Nov. 12-18.

NCDHHS said it has continued to record a rise in flu cases in recent weeks in combination with rising RSV cases and continued COVID-19 activity.

With these upward trends, the state is urging flu vaccinations for children, especially those who are at higher risk of developing severe disease or complications.

Stay up-to-date on case counts and flu-related deaths in the state on the NC DHHS website.