2 dogs die in NC house fire

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) – Officials say two dogs were killed in a house fire in Oak Island Wednesday morning.

According to a news release, the Oak Island Fire Department responded to a fire at 105 NW 21st Street just after 6:30 a.m.

“Before arriving, units were notified that the entire structure was fully involved in fire,” the news release stated. “The fire was brought under control by 7:08 a.m., however the home had sustained major damage. Although no other homes were directly involved in fire, the adjacent structure at 107 NW 21st Street sustained heat damage to its exterior.

“The home at 105 NW 21st Street was occupied at the time, and all human occupants were able to evacuate safely. Unfortunately, two family dogs perished in the fire. No firefighters or civilians were injured.”

Officials say the American Red Cross is providing immediate assistance to the residents and the Oak Island Fire Department is working with local organizations to coordinate additional aid.

The St. James Fire Department and Sunny Point Fire-Rescue both assisted at the scene.