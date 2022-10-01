RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT/WNCN) — Two people died in North Carolina this weekend as a result of Hurricane Ian, according to officials.

A 65-year-old man died on Saturday morning from carbon monoxide poisoning at his home in Clayton. According to officials, the man went into his closed garage around 4 a.m. to check on a generator.

Three hours later, officials said his wife went to check on him. The man died at the scene.

A trooper with the NC State Highway Patrol investigating the crash in Martin County told WNCT’s Adrianna Hargrove that Jayron Purvis, 22, of Hassell, was killed in the crash, which happened around 9:51 p.m. on Friday.

Officials said Purvis was traveling eastbound in a 2014 GMC Sierra on Perkins Road, approaching Robert Everett Road in Robersonville. Purvis’ vehicle went off the road at the intersection and struck the guardrail to a bridge. The vehicle overturned into the creek and became fully submerged.

Only the tires of the truck could be seen when officials arrived. Purvis was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the crash was still under investigation Saturday evening.

As Ian’s winds and rains leave North Carolina and the work of cleanup and power restoration is underway, Governor Roy Cooper cautions residents to be safe during cleanup work, as four deaths have been reported related to the storm.

“The storm has passed, but many hazards remain with downed trees, downed power lines and power outages,” said Cooper. “We mourn with the families of those who have died and urge everyone to be cautious while cleaning up to avoid more deaths or injuries.”

During power outages, generators should always be used out of doors, and away from the home to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas generated by combustion from a gasoline engine or other fuel-burning source. Gas or charcoal grills should never be used indoors, and cars should not be left running in a closed garage, for the same reasons.

Thousands of utility crews are working on power restoration, and as of 1 p.m. Saturday, about 210,000 customers remained without power. The statewide power outage count peaked at about 418,000 just after 11 p.m. Friday.