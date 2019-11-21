BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people seriously injured after suspect opens fire at Smithfield Foods in Bladen County.

According to a news release, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office received a call about an active shooter situation at Smithfield Foods in Tar Heel, North Carolina Thursday around 12:15 a.m.

Law enforcement officers responded to the scene and located two people that had been shot in the administrative building by an Jaquante Hakeem Williams, 20 of Robeson County who initially fled the scene.

Authorities was able to obtained information about the possible identity of the suspect.

A person familiar with the suspect was able to make contact with Williams who surrendered overnight to Bladen County Deputies without incident.

The two victims were flown by life flight helicopters to Chapel Hill and New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.

The suspect Jaquante Hakeem Williams, B/M/20, from St. Pauls in Robeson County was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder and is being held in the Bladen County Jail under no bond.

Smithfield Foods was evacuated for a short period of time until the suspect was apprehended. Employees were allowed to return to work after the suspect was apprehended.

“We were just very fortunate to apprehend the suspect as soon as we did and that no other persons were injured.” “Our hearts and prayers go out to the victims and their families and we wish them a speedy recovery”, said Sheriff McVicker.

We have a crew on scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now