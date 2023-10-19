RODANTHE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cape Hatteras National Seashore recently purchased two threatened oceanfront properties and associated structures in Rodanthe, according to the National Park Service.

Thanks to assistance from the National Park Trust and funding from the Land and Water Conservation Fund, properties at 23292 and 23298 East Beacon Road were purchased for fair market value without using taxpayer dollars.

Fair market value was determined by a certified appraiser and the Department of the Interior’s Appraisal and Valuation Services Office, the service said.

CHNS is in the process of hiring a contractor to remove threatened structures from the two properties and restore the beach.

Once the beach is restored, the adjoining lots will be opened for the public, the service said.

If the structures collapse prior to demolition, the CHNS will get together a team to quickly clean the beach and restore the area.

In March, two houses in Rodanthe collapsed into the sea.

The NPS said the purchase of the properties were pursued for the following reasons:

To mitigate the ongoing impacts of having threatened oceanfront structures impact visitor safety, public health, and wildlife habitat at the Seashore.

To assist threatened oceanfront structure owners that do not have viable options to move the structures or promptly remove debris following potential collapse.

To restore the beach and make the sites a public beach access where visitors from the surrounding community can walk onto the Seashore beach areas without walking through private properties.

To remove the structures or have the ability to respond to their collapse and clean up debris in a much quicker manner; thereby, minimizing impacts to park areas and visitors.

To evaluate the feasibility of a larger program.

The Land and Conservation Fund is used to acquire lands, waters, and interested therein necessary to achieve the natural, cultural, wildlife, and recreation management objectives of the NPS.

The fund invests earnings from offshore oil and gas leasing to help strengthen communities, preserve history, and protect national endowment of lands and waters. This way, no taxpayer funds are used in such purchases.