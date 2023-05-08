CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — Two people were treated including one person who was airlifted with serious burn injuries in an overnight house fire in Charlotte, the Charlotte Fire Department said on Sunday.

Fire crews responded to calls regarding the incident overnight near 3400 Abbey Hill Lane in south Charlotte near Park Road.

Engine 24 along with 30 firefighters arrived with heavy fire showing and were able to contain the fire within 62 minutes.

One person was airlifted to an area medical center to be treated for serious burn injuries and another was transported to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire was determined to be the improper discarding of smoking material. Medic initially said only one victim had been treated. This remains an active investigation.

Charlotte Fire said the damage is worth $540,000.