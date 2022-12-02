RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The U.S. 401 Corridor Study Team is seeking input on potential alignment options for the future highway.

The team is asking residents that live, work, or travel in southern Wake or northern Harnett counties to review the options and provide feedback to help develop final recommendations.

The proposed area includes around 19 miles of U.S. 401 from Banks Road in southern Wake County through the Town of Fuquay-Varina to the N.C. 210 and U.S. 421 intersection near the Town of Lillington in Harnett County, and about seven miles for the future U.S. 401.

A map of one of three potential roadway alignment options along the U.S. 401 corridor (Photo from NC Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization)

The public previously gave their input in the Fall of 2021 to help develop potential improvements to the existing U.S. 421. They also gave feedback on initial alignment options for the future U.S. 401.

After a presentation in March on an initial assessment of five potential alignment options based on community feedback. The study team will present information about three potential alignments at next week’s public open-house meetings.

The next two meetings will take place from 5-7 p.m. on Dec. 6 at the Fuquay-Varina Town Hall and from 5-7 p.m. on Dec. 8 at the Harnett County Administration Building in Lillington.