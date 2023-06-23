Frederick Mervyn Hall was an Air Force Captain in the Vietnam War. (DPAA)

WASHINGTON (WNCN) — More than 50 years after a U.S. Air Force Captain vanished during the Vietnam War, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency identified him.

The DPAA announced that U.S. Air Force Capt. Frederick Mervyn Hall, 25, of Waynesville, was accounted for on March 23. While Hall was accounted for in March, his family only recently received their full briefing on his identification.

Frederick Mervyn Hall was an Air Force Captain in the Vietnam War. (DPAA)

Frederick Mervyn Hall was an Air Force Captain in the Vietnam War. (DPAA)

A yearbook detailing Hall’s education. (DPAA)

A news clipping detailing Hall’s disappearance. (DPAA)

On April 12, 1969, 1st Lt. Hall was the navigator on a F-4D Phantom II aircraft assigned to the 390th Tactical Fighter Squadron, 336th Tactical Fighter Wing.

The DPAA said Hall, his pilot, Col. De Soto and another aircraft were returning from a canceled strike mission near Quang Nam Province, Vietnam, when both aircrafts ascended into heavy clouds.

The lead aircraft noticed Hall’s plane was out of sight and they immediately began an aerial search without success. While Hall was missing, he was promoted to captain.

The DPAA said a search and rescue airborne mission was deployed and found Hall’s crash site. However, there were no signs of the crew, and hostile activity in the area prevented a ground investigation of the site.

In May 1995, a Joint Field Activity team found the crash site in the Giang District, Quang Nam Province and sent another joint team in July 1996 to recover evidence. Several DPAA investigation and recovery efforts took place for 22 years between 1998 and 2020, with a March 2021 recovery mission that was conducted by the host nation.

They found possible bone tissue remains and material evidence. The remains were sent to the DPAA laboratory for identification.

To identify Hall’s remains, scientists from DPAA used anthropological analysis and material evidence. The DPAA said scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA and autosomal DNA analysis.

Hall’s name is on the National Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., and the American Battle Monuments Commission’s Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii, along with others who are unaccounted for from the Vietnam War.

The DPAA said a rosette will be placed next to Hall’s name to indicate that he has been accounted for.

Hall will be buried in Waynesville on Oct. 10, 2023. To view his full profile, click here.