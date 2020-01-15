U.S. Army says Green Beret killed in training exercise was from NC, worked at Ft. Bragg

ELOY, Ariz. (WNCN) – Officials with the U.S. Army have released the identity of the soldier who died during a training exercise in Southern Arizona.

Army officials identified the soldier as Master Sgt. Nathan Goodman, a 36-year-old from Hope Mills, North Carolina.

Master Sgt. Goodman enlisted in the Army in July of 2002, and was promoted to Master Sergeant in July 2019, and became an Operations Team Sergeant.

Goodman had deployed eight times during his nearly two-decade military career. He completed four deployments to Afghanistan, one to Iraq, two to Africa and one to Kyrgyzstan, according to the service history provided by Army Special Operations Command spokesman Lt. Col. Loren Bymer.

“Nathan was a beloved member of 3rd Special Forces Group and an exceptional leader in the special operations community,” said Col. Nathan Prussian, 3rd Group commander, in a prepared statement. “Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family during this difficult time and our priority now rests with taking care of them and our soldiers.”

Goodman was born in Pasadena, California and grew up near Chicago, Illinois. He joined the Army in July 2002, completing basic training, advanced individual training and static-line parachute school at Fort Benning, Georgia, before reporting to 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii.

In 2005, he joined the Army National Guard and began training to become a Green Beret. He graduated from the Special Forces Qualification Course in October 2007. Goodman was then assigned to 2nd Battalion, 19th Special Forces Group, a Guard unit with detachments in multiple states.

Goodman returned to active duty and joined 3rd Group in 2010. In 2016, he became a senior instructor and later a chief instructor at 1st Special Warfare Training Group at Fort Bragg. He rejoined 3rd Group’s 2nd Battalion in July 2018 and made master sergeant exactly one year later.

