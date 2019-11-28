U.S. Coast Guard Cutter scheduled to return to Wilmington Thursday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) – The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Diligence is scheduled to return to Wilmington on Thursday after a 60-day patrol in the Caribbean.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the crew of the Diligence performed counter-drug operations, search and rescue, and alien migrant interdiction operations.

The crew also seized more than 300 kilograms of cocaine that is worth more than $9 million dollars.

The operation also led to the apprehension drug smugglers.

In early November, the Diligence crewmembers located a Haitian vessel disabled and adrift off the north coast of Haiti.

The Diligence’s rescue team determined the vessel was not working and towed the vessel, and safely delivered all 13 passengers.

“Diligence had a remarkably busy and productive patrol,” said Cmdr. Luke M. Slivinski, Diligence’s Commanding Officer. “Our success in carrying out numerous challenging operations in an unforgiving maritime environment across a range of Coast Guard missions was a testament to the professionalism, hard work, and determination of the crew.”

The Coast Guard Cutter Diligence is a 210-foot Medium Endurance Cutter assigned in Wilmington with approximately 80 crew members.

The Diligence’s primary missions consist of counter-drug operations, enforcing federal fishery laws, and search and rescue in support of Coast Guard operations throughout the Western Hemisphere.

