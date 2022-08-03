US Coast Guard (Credit: US Department of Homeland Security)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The United States Coast Guard is searching for a missing boater after he did not return to shore as expected Tuesday evening.

The Coast Guard said 38-year-old John Hess from Buxton, North Carolina took a friend’s 23-foot boat from a private residence in Beaufort, North Carolina onto the South River around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The boat’s owner searched for Hess overnight with no results and alerted authorities.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard North Carolina Center in Wilmington responded to the notification from the Carteret County Emergency Dispatch Wednesday morning.

A Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk Helicopter crew and response boat crews from Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet and Coast Guard Station Hobucken are searching for Hess as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, a press release said.

Also assisting in the search are personnel from the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, Harkers Island Fire Department, North Carolina Marine Patrol and the South River-Merrimon Fire Department.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case should contact the Sector North Carolina command center at 910-343-3880.