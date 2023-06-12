RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The U.S. Marshals are assisting in the search for a North Carolina man wanted for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is searching for 45-year-old Kenny Ray Jacobs of Red Springs. They said Jacobs is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office are seeking information about the whereabouts of Jacobs and those who have been helping him avoid arrest.

The sheriff’s office said the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force is helping them track down Jacobs.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Jacobs is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

CBS 17 has reached out to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office for more information. This story will be updated as that information comes in.