RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a wanted North Carolina man.

The marshals service said 49-year-old Donald Hodges is wanted by the Conover Police Department in the shooting death of his wife. The incident has been designated a major case by the service, according to a news release.

On May 5, the marshals service said family members of 48-year-old Tinikia Hodges went to her home after she didn’t show up for work. When they arrived, they found Hodges dead. Conover police determined she died from gunshot injuries.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for her husband, Donald Hodges, but he has evaded police. Police said he has connections to North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and New York. The marshals service said he could be living with family or close friends in those areas.

Courtesy: U.S. Marshals Service

“It is imperative that we locate and apprehend Donald Hodges quickly to ensure the safety of our communities and help Tinikia’s family find closure,” said Acting U.S. Marshal for the Western District of North Carolina Chris Edge.

Hodges is described as a black man with brown eyes and a bald head. He stands 6 feet 6 inches and weighs about 270 pounds.

USMS said the suspect has a lengthy criminal history that includes robbery, assault and weapons charges. Hodges has gone by the names Tyrone Evans or Unique in the past. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Hodges’s whereabouts is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED2 or use the USMS Tips App. Anonymity is guaranteed and all tips are confidential.

“We’re asking for anyone with information no matter how small or insignificant they feel the information may seem to please come forward,” the service said in a release.