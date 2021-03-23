U.S. Marshals Service shoots, kills suspect in Plaza Midwood, sources say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The U.S. Marshals Service shot and killed a suspect Tuesday morning in Plaza-Midwood, sources close to the investigation told FOX 46.

The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 23 outside a Citgo gas station at The Plaza and Parkwood Avenue.

Sources tell FOX 46 the Charlotte Fire Department provided CPR to the patient and the person was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Photos: WJZY

Photos: WJZY

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police tweeted Tuesday morning that they were providing support to the U.S. Marshals Service following their investigation in the Eastway Division. They said CMPD officers were not involved in the shooting.

@CMPD is providing support resources to the U.S. Marshals Service following their investigation in the Eastway Division. @CMPD officers were not involved in an officer-involved shooting. — CMPD News (@CMPD) March 23, 2021

CMPD is asking the public to avoid the area of Parkwood Avenue and The Plaza while officers continue their investigation. Residents are encouraged to access Central Avenue as an alternative route. Expect “several hours of traffic impact in the area,” they said.

Photo: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police

Chief Jennings said CMPD is leading the investigation concerning the U.S. Marshals Service shooting incident.

@CMPD is leading the investigation concerning the U.S. Marshals Service shooting incident that developed on Parkwood Ave. and the Plaza earlier today.#Clt #cltnews #CharlotteNC — Chief Jennings (@cmpdchief) March 23, 2021

This remains an open and active investigation.

About half a dozen people now talking with @CMPD at patrol car, no CMPD officers involved in shooting, say they are providing support and leading investigation of US Marshalls shooting and killing person @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/Z5A0TFFyCP — Robin Kanady (@RobinFox46) March 23, 2021

Check back for updates on this developing, breaking news story as it comes into the newsroom.