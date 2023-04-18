CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — The United States Men’s National Soccer Team will play a CONCACAF match in Charlotte this summer, marking the first time the team has traveled to the city.

The U.S. will take on Nicaragua at 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 2 inside Bank of America Stadium in the first of two matches that night. The second will see Honduras against Haiti at 9 p.m.

“Momentum for the beautiful game (of soccer) across the country is at an all-time high and our city and region are in prime position to take full advantage of another summer of soccer headlined by the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup at Bank of America Stadium,” Charlotte FC President Joe LaBue said. “The honor of hosting the United States Men’s National Team at such a pivotal moment in the soccer landscape of this country is a testament to the region’s deep history of being a soccer hotbed.”

Charlotte has hosted CONCACAF matches previously, but never for the U.S.

Costa Rica, Cuba, El Salvador and Mexico attended in 2011. Cuba, Guatemala, Mexico and Trinidad and Tobago attended in 2015. And, Canada, Cuba, Martinique and Mexico attended in 2019.

The closest the USMNT has ever been to Charlotte has been High Point. It has played there three times, as well as Cary twice for its matches in the state.

The last time the USMNT played in North Carolina was on March 28, 2018, when it beat Paraguay 1-0.