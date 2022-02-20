U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley holds listening session in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County and eastern North Carolina residents were able to voice their concerns on Saturday as 2022 U.S. Senate candidate, and former judge, Cheri Beasley (D) visited Greenville.

Beasley shared her commitment to serve the state as well as her plans if elected. She also took questions from those attending the event.

Beasley, a Democrat, is running for the seat currently occupied by Sen. Richard Burr (R), who is not seeking reelection. Beaufort Mayor Rett Newton is also seeking the Democratic nomination.

“This is really sort of a unique community with ECU (East Carolina University) and you know that there’s urban and rural and people really are challenged here in so many ways around jobs and affordable housing and all the kinds of issues,” Beasley explained to WNCT. “There were people talking about health care and teachers care that they want to make sure that we’re supporting schools and students and education and they want their senator to be responsible and responsive.”

Beasley added it was really important for her to hear from the people of Pitt County and eastern North Carolina so she could have an idea of what concerns people throughout the state.