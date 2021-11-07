UN Climate Summit aims at limiting warming as intense hurricanes, devastating flooding, and sea-level rise impact the Carolinas

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – COP26, the 26th United Nations climate summit, is underway in Glasgow, Scotland, and runs through November 12.

While world leaders convene at COP26, climate change continues to affect lives across the U.S. and around the globe—from extreme weather to rising health risks. The impacts we’re feeling today are the result of just 1.1°C (2.0°F) of global warming.

Climate impacts worsen with every bit of warming in the absence of costly adaptation measures—which is why nearly 200 countries agreed in 2015 to limit global warming to 1.5°C (2.7°F). But we’re currently on track for 2.7°C of warming by the end of the century, leaving a glaring gap between global targets and global action.

COP26 is a pivotal opportunity to close this gap. The decisions made at COP26 could send future generations down very different pathways.

Analysis from Climate Central shows that the choices we make now could lead to radically different levels of warming at 246 locations across the U.S. Depending on how quickly emissions are cut, nationwide warming could range from 1 to 5°C (1.8 to 9°F) by 2100.

All 246 U.S. locations warmed under both greenhouse gas scenarios by 2100.

In the scenario where emissions are aggressively cut, projected warming in the U. S. would range from 1°C to 2.5°C (1.8 to 4.5°F relative to 1991-2020) by 2050 and then stabilize.

In the scenario where emissions remain very high, projected warming would range from 3°C to 5°C (5.4 to 9°F) by 2100.

Projections show the strongest warming in the Midwest region and some upper parts of New England.

Why is COP26 important to you?

Climate change is already affecting our lives and livelihoods. Its impacts on human health, agriculture, extreme weather, coastal inundations, and more are disrupting communities across the globe—including your own community. COP26 is important because the choices made by world leaders over the next two weeks will influence warming in your own backyard, during the lifetimes of people already living as well as future generations.

An extensive look at how climate change impacts our health, a report from Climate Central.