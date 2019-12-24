UNC-Charlotte shooting victim Riley Howell named Jedi Master in Star Wars Universe

“As a small tribute, our Story Group has re-imagined Riley’s name as a character in the Star Wars Galaxy. We can’t reveal the specific details at this time, but the character’s name will appear in the forthcoming book publication later this year,” the letter read. (Source: Provided by Family)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The man who died as a hero in the shooting at UNC Charlotte, is now a Master Jedi. Lucasfilms made Riley Howell a canon Jedi Master and Historian in the Star Wars Universe.

Riley died May 30 tackling the shooter at UNC Charlotte. His heroics, according to Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney, saved countless lives.

Soon after his death, Riley’s family, and his girlfriend, got a letter from Lucasfilms Fan Relations. George Lucas heads the films and is the creator of the iconic Star Wars series.

“Riley’s courage and selflessness brings out the Jedi in all of us. We hope you may rejoice in his memory and we join you in honoring his life and example,” the letter read.

The letter went on.

“As a small tribute, our Story Group has re-imagined Riley’s name as a character in the Star Wars Galaxy. We can’t reveal the specific details at this time, but the character’s name will appear in the forthcoming book publication later this year,” the letter read.

On Monday, Riley’s family found out exactly what they meant. Riley is now a Master Jedi and historian.

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker The Visual Dictionary” was released along with the new movie.

Riley’s family is elated at the gesture.

We found this post on Reddit. It’s from Lauren Westmoreland’s brother, Matthew Westmoreland. Lauren was Riley’s soulmate. The families were very close. Matthew posted:

“Riley was a massive Star Wars fan, and in the five-plus years I knew him he repeatedly surprised me with his encyclopedic knowledge of the Star Wars universe. The fact that his character is a historian who put together an incredibly important text for the Jedi religion,” the post read.

We are talking with Riley’s parents about this honor. While it is a fictional title, many who follow the Star Wars movies know a Master Jedi is a person of great character, knowledge and selflessness.

Exactly how everyone describes Riley Howell.

